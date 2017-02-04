White House Correspondents Dinner In Trouble as Parties Cancel, Group Has Funding Issues

The White House Correspondents dinner, aka “the nerd prom,” may be in trouble. The New York Times reports that both Vanity Fair and The New Yorker, two Conde Nast publications, have pulled out of their annual parties. VF editor in chief Graydon Carter, no fan of Donald Trump, says he’s going fishing that weekend.

Then there's the satirical Not the WHCD being planned by the very funny comedian Samantha Bee and sponsored by her network, which is owned by Turner Communications, part of Time Warner. When Bee announced this last week it sounded hilarious at least on paper. But it also depended on people of note coming to Washington.