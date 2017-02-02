White House: AP Fabricated Story About Trump Invading Mexico Is “Disgraceful String of Dangerous Lies”

The White House is slamming the Associated Press for fabricating a national story that claimed President Donald Trump threatened Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto with a U.S military invasion if Mexico didn’t curb “Bad Hombres” near the U.S. border, several White House sources confirmed.

AP’s bogus account went viral Wednesday, even though White House officials said it wasn’t based on any facts and amounted to “Fake News” built on a completely fabricated foundation.

“This is a disgraceful string of dangerous lies,” a White House insider told True Pundit. “Mexico is even denying this supposed dictatorial conversation. The President did not use the terms ‘Bad Hombres’ to the leader of Mexico or make any threatening overtures. This again is a sad joke on the part of the news media.”

Unfortunately for AP and the rabid media outlets who blindly jumped on its fake news bandwagon, Mexico agreed with the White House’s assessment.

Mexico’s presidential spokesman Eduardo Sanchez likewise accused the AP of reporting fake news. Sanchez, in a radio interview Wednesday night, blasted the news agency.

“It is absolutely false that the president of the United States threatened to send troops to Mexico,” Sanchez said, describing the conversation between both North American leaders as respectful and beneficial to both parties, absent any hostility or threats from either side.

After AP published the account many other liberal news outlets including blindly-left Mother Jones — whose White House reporter has had his knives out for Trump for nearly two years — likewise followed suit, quoting the AP story as a source an an excuse to slam Trump as trying to spark a war with Mexico. The Washington Post also jumped into the fray, but eventually deleted the AP portion of its story because it claimed AP appeared to have loose sourcing. But that didn’t stop the Washington Post from writing a similar story attacking Trump with equally shaky sourcing of its own. When the Washington Post admits sourcing on any story is less than definitive, heed its word. It’s reporters and editors built a brand on poorly-sourced stories and there is little end to its traditional shoddy and usually fictional journalism in sight..

From the AP, in its own troubled words:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump warned in a phone call with his Mexican counterpart that he was ready to send U.S. troops to stop “bad hombres down there” unless the Mexican military does more to control them, The excerpt of the call did not detail who exactly Trump considered “bad hombres,” nor did it make clear the tone and context of the remark, made in a Friday morning phone call between the leaders. It also did not contain Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto’s response. Still, the excerpt offers a rare and striking look at how the new president is conducting diplomacy behind closed doors. Trump’s remarks suggest he is using the same tough and blunt talk with world leaders that he used to rally crowds on the campaign trail.

Quoting the AP’s sourcing it states: “… according to an excerpt of a transcript of the conversation obtained by The Associated Press.”



With all due respect, just what the hell does that mean?

White House officials along with both North American presidents are still scratching their heads.