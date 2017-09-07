White House Announces List Of Charities President Trump And Melania Are Donating To

The White House announced a list of 12 charities Wednesday that President Donald Trump and his wife Melania will donate a combined $1 million to for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

“The President and First Lady witnessed the work of some of these groups first hand while visiting with hurricane survivors, first responders, volunteers, and Federal, State, and local officials, and are proud to further assist the recovery efforts in Texas,” the White House said in a statement. “Several of the following organizations were recommended, at the invitation of the President, by members of the White House Press Corps, and he would like to thank those who made recommendations for their attention to this important cause.”

The groups and the amounts donated to each are as follows: Reach out America($100,000), Red Cross ($300,000), Salvation Army ($300,000), Samaritan’s Purse($100,000), ASPCA ($25,000), Catholic Charities ($25,000), Direct Relief ($25,000), Habitat for Humanity ($25,000), Houston Humane Society ($25,000), Operation Blessing ($25,000), Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies ($25,000), and Team Rubicon ($25,000).

