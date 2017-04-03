‘White Genocide’ Professor Tries Not To ‘Vomit’ When Someone Gives Up Plane Seat For Soldier

The professor who joked about wanting “white genocide” for Christmas, recently complained that a man on an airplane had given up his seat to a soldier.

“Some guy gave up his first class seat for a uniformed soldier,” Drexel University professor George Ciccariello said on Twitter. “People are thanking him. I’m trying not to vomit or yell about Mosul.”

Ciccariello was previously the subject of controversy when he tweeted that “all I want for Christmas is White Genocide.”

The associate professor of political science has previously made remarks such as “abolish the white race” and asserted that the slaughter of around 4,000 whites throughout the Haitian Revolution was a “good thing.”

Other users responded to Ciccariello’s latest soldier remark:

You tried not to vomit or yell?

No, you just sat there quietly like a little bitch.

Ignored, irrelevant, wishing you were a man.@ciccmaher — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 29, 2017

Imagine being so conceited an act of kindness makes you feel physically sick & want to make a scene. @ciccmaher pic.twitter.com/vOQgUnwLSG — Scrumpmonkey (@El_Scrumpo) March 28, 2017

@cueninja @ciccmaher The reason we need a draft is to reacquaint these overprivileged youth with national service — John Corbett (@CorComm) March 29, 2017

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to Ciccariello for comment, but received no response in time for publication.

