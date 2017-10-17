Whine House Down: Clinton Suspends Media Tour after Falling, Hurting Foot in UK

British media producers were left asking ‘What Happened?’ Monday, after failed U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton chose to cancel television and radio appearances promoting her new book in the United Kingdom.

Clinton’s tour went from bad to worse Monday as she missed planned appearances on the BBC’s Woman’s Hour slot, the This Morning show on ITV, and a pre-tape for the BBC’s Graham Norton Show. Britain’s Daily Mail reports a source who said Clinton was “exhausted” by her promotional tour, that she had fallen and hurt her foot, and was awaiting the results of an x-ray to decide whether to cancel all further appearances.

Recording for the Graham Norton show was rescheduled and Clinton was seen in studio wearing a leg brace.

The incident will recall the number of occasions during the 2016 presidential race when Clinton was seen to fall and stumble, prompting questions over her health. – READ MORE