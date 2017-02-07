While Dems Can’t Figure Out Who’s In Charge, RNC Goes On 2018 Hiring Spree

The Republican National Committee made several important hires for the 2018 election cycle, according to a Monday press release, further illustrating the chaos of the Democratic Party, who has yet to elect a party chair.

Recently appointed chair of the RNC Ronna Romney McDaniel announced several key hires Monday, filling the roles of political director, communications director, finance director, and senior advisor in anticipation of a heavy early investment in the 2018 election season.

Alternatively, the Democratic party is still deeply engaged in a “Battle Royale” pitting the progressive wing against the establishment for the heart of the party’s future. Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota continues his challenge, backed by progressive powerhouses like Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez also has a bid, with backing from former Vice President Joe Biden and other union groups.

“The RNC is building the best team in politics as we prepare to win key races in 2017 and 2018,” said Chairwoman McDaniel. “Our political, communications, and fundraising departments are second to none and I’m thrilled to welcome Juston, Ryan, and Richard into their new positions.”

“The RNC has been instrumental in two straight historic election cycles for Republicans and I’m delighted we have been able to assemble a team that puts the committee in a strong position to continue this success while also working to amplify President Trump’s message,” McDaniel asserted.

“I’m also pleased to welcome Jeff Larson back to the RNC and I’m confident his wealth of experience and institutional knowledge will help us build on our successes.”

The RNC led a crucial data and ground operation during the 2014 “surge” elections, and also played a key role during the 2016 presidential elections, investing heavily in grassroots campaigns in several key states, partnering with President Donald Trump’s data team to deliver carefully targeted campaigns to individual voters based on archived preferences.

Now that the national office has a fully devoted team, the RNC asserts that a paid staffers will storm key states, targeted by Republicans to either defend vulnerable territory or to expand the numbers in the House and Senate.

