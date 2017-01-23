Where’s the Outcry Over Madonna’s ‘Violent Rhetoric’ at the Women’s March?

As part of Saturday’s “Women’s March,” Madonna gave a rather unhinged speech in which she said: “Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair.”

Let's put the shoe on the other foot. Would it ever be acceptable for anyone, let alone a celebrity, to say they wanted to "blow up the White House" because Obama was president? No. The individual who said such a thing would be labeled a racist, bigoted, fear-monger.