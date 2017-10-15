What Happened To Moderate Leftists?

FOLLOW US!



My biggest frustration is seeing conservative/Christian family members and friends overtaken by liberalism. I think it happens when they’re alone in the dark sleeping. Liberalism takes over their body like in that movie, “Invasion of the Body Snatchers.” One morning they awake saying, “The second amendment is outdated. Jesus approves homosexual marriage. Historical monuments hurt black lives. Rich successful Americans must be punished.”

Family members and friends who suddenly embrace the dark side believe they are simply being fair. Fake news media, Hollywood, Democrats and public education pounds them daily with lies about how mean and unfair America is to blacks, women, illegals, the poor and so on. Conservatives/Christians are being suckered into believing various groups are victimized daily by America’s racism, sexism and white privilege.

In truth, us everyday Americans are the real victims. We’re the ones minding our own business, daily attacked by Leftist hit squads. Everyday Leftists seek to undermine or tear down another of our principles, values, traditions and institutions.

Leftists have launched wars on Christmas, Easter, Christianity, patriotism, our founding fathers, marriage, having babies, the Constitution, pro-football, traditional families, masculinity, femininity and gender distinction. Leftists use their fake news media bullies and political homeys to force their agenda down our throats, while portraying themselves as victims of aggression from us mean intolerant everyday Americans. – READ MORE