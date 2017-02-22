What Does Mattis Do When He Gets Home At 3 AM? Goes Back To Work 3 Hours Later

Secretary of Defense James Mattis arrived for work Tuesday at the Pentagon just three hours after he arrived back in the country at 3 am local time, a Pentagon spokesman confirmed to The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Mattis returned from a number of foreign meetings, including the NATO defense ministerial conference in Brussels, the Munich Security Conference, a meeting with Emirati authorities in Abu Dhabi, and a visit to Iraq.

He delivered several important messages on the trip, telling NATO allies, “America will meet its responsibilities, but if your nations do not want to see America moderate its commitment to the alliance, each of your capitals needs to show its support for our common defense.”

The defense secretary also reassured Iraqis that the U.S. is “not in Iraq to seize anybody’s oil.” Aside from reassuring commanders, Mattis visited the country to “get current on the situation there, the political situation, the enemy situation and the friendly situation.” He continued, “we’re going to make certain we’ve got good shared situational awareness of what we face as we work together, fight alongside each other to destroy ISIS. That’s the point about going in there.”

