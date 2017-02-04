Politics Security World
WH to probe leak of Trump’s Australia, Mexico calls
The White House is reportedly investigating how awkward details of President Trump’s recent calls with Australian and Mexican leaders reached the media.
“The president takes these leaks very seriously,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in an interview set to air Saturday on Fox News’ “Watters’ World.” That’s troubling and I think the president has asked the team to look into this because those are very serious implications. – READ MORE