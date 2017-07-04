Were the Founding Fathers White Supremacists? Liberals Seem To Think So

FOLLOW US!



Lest we forget that the left considers the American founding our original sin, a recent string of articles, law suits, and so-called “activism” is taking aim at America’s founding fathers. They were too white, too male, not woke enough, some owned slaves. And anyway, the Constitution is silent on gender fluidity.

On June 1, James Madison Memorial High School senior Mya Berry launched a petition to shorten the name of their school — erasing Madison’s name from it entirely. Apparently, the school’s name made Berry feel “more than unsafe.” The proposed name-change would, according to Berry, comprise a remedy for several racial affronts she had experienced at Memorial. The school’s name sake, like several founding fathers, owned slaves yet argued for gradual emancipation efforts and “wished to see [slavery] diminished and abolished by peaceable & just means.”

READ MORE: