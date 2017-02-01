Politics
‘Well, They Are Idiots’: GOP Senator Tees Off on Democrats Over Committee Boycott
Following Democrats of the Senate Finance Committee announcing that they were boycotting the committee votes of two of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees, thus creating a delay in advancing the nominations to the Senate floor for a vote, Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) had some harsh words for them.
Speaking to CNN’s Manu Raju, Hatch teed off on the Dems for not allowing a vote in committee to be taken on Treasury nominee Steve Mnuchin or HHS nominee Tom Price. – READ MORE