Weinstein Sex Scandal May Hurt Michael Moore And Quentin Tarantino

The fate of several films by some of the Hollywood’s most radical movie producers is in doubt following the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal, as funds and talent leave his Weinstein Company.

Films by left-wing documentary producer Michael Moore and bloody movie director Quentin Tarantino are now in jeopardy, according to a number of Hollywood outlets. Talent agencies and actors are fleeing the Weinstein Company along with funds, and the company finances are now “dire” as it braces for a flood of lawsuits, Deadline/Hollywood reports.

Moore had been planning to release his anti-Donald Trump documentary “Fahrenheit 11/9” next month. The title is a takeoff of Moore’s 2004 blockbuster anti-Bush film called “Fahrenheit 9/11.” That movie slammed former President George W. Bush and his war against terrorism. “Fahrenheit 11/9” relates to Nov. 9, the day after the country elected Donald Trump president.

Moore’s movie was scheduled to have a worldwide theatrical release next month, but Deadline/Hollywood reports if it’s released at all, it might face a limited theatrical release.

The Weinstein Company bought the worldwide rights for the anti-Trump film under their Fellowship Adventure Group and they were to bankroll the launch. Those funds now appear to be in doubt.