Weinstein ‘Pal’ Jeff Bezos Silent on Allegations of Rape, Harassment

As the accusations against producer Harvey Weinstein grow with every day, it’s telling to see who remains silent.

When the allegations of rape surfaced in the New Yorker on October 10, Weinstein crony Hillary Clinton finally spoke out. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has yet to release statements condemning his long-time ‘pal.’

Bezos, the owner of The Washington Post and the third richest man in the world, has in previous times been a close friend of Harvey Weinstein. According to Variety, the billionaire could often be spotted at Weinstein’s famous pre-Oscar parties. In fact, Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg tweeted a picture of Bezos at a Weinstein party in 2015. – READ MORE