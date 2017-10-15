Weinstein Company Considering Sale or Shutdown

The high-profile film studio that Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein founded with his brother, Bob Weinstein, may soon be up for sale or shut down altogether.

The Weinstein Company’s board of directors has been talking to possible buyers as it explores what to do with the studio amid backlash from the dozens of sexual assault and harassment allegations levied against Harvey Weinstein, the Wall Street Journalreported Friday.

The board fired Harvey Weinstein on Sunday, though the media mogul is expected to challenge the legality of his termination at this month’s board meeting. The company then considered changing its name, but that plan is no longer an option, a person close to the studio told the Journal. – READ MORE