True Pundit

Politics

Weiner’s Own Lawyers Refer To Him As ‘National Pariah’

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Former Democratic Rep. Anthony Weiner’s attorneys argue in a Wednesday court filing that the disgraced lawmaker should not be sentenced to prison as a deterrent to future criminals because the public nature of his collapse should suffice.

“Simply put,” Weiner’s attorneys write, “no one wants to be Anthony Weiner — he is a national pariah.”

The memo, obtained by The Wall Street Journal, was filed ahead of Weiner’s Sept. 25 sentencing hearing that follows his May guilty plea on one count of transferring obscene materials to a minor.

The filing describes the former New York lawmaker’s long history of sexual misbehavior, which most recently manifested in the form of a lurid sexting relationship with a then-15-year-old girl. – READ MORE

Weiner’s Own Lawyers Refer To Him As ‘National Pariah’
Weiner’s Own Lawyers Refer To Him As ‘National Pariah’

Former Democratic Rep. Anthony Weiner's attorneys argue in a Wednesday court filing that the disgraced lawmaker should not be sentenced to prison as a deterrent to future criminals because the public
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • TruePatriot

    Pariah? More like a creepy pervert that belongs behind bars!

  • Kevin B. Randolph

    he got a sweet secret deal, to keep him from blowing pedogate wide open. We should all demand to see all the scripts from the trial, and everything he said in private.. I guarantee you he could have brought down 1/3 of congress and Obama and Clintons.

  • ArmyAviator

    The pervert belongs in prison where he can get his “chute” packed daily, but it won’t. Carlos Danger, after all, IS a Democrat! He gets a “pass.”

  • Augen Hund

    I strongly suspect you are correct.