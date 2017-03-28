Weiner’s Alleged Child Pornography Victim Turns Nasty Against FBI: Comey “Victimized Me” and “Helped Abuse to Continue”

(EDITOR’S NOTE: The letter cited in this article was originally published by Buzzfeed & other Main Stream Media on November 2, 2016.)

The teenager at the center of the child pornography case of disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner penned a scathing letter to FBI Director James Comey, after his agents grilled the youth for over seven hours and then released the minor’s identity to the news media and others instead of shielding the now 16-year-old girl’s identity.

Just what you would expect from a corrupt politician using the head of the FBI as a perfect cover. True Pundit originally broke this story wide open in November 2016. Since then, the girl involved in the case put pen to paper and tore into the FBI and Comey for its partisan handling of her case which she believes was politicized to benefit Comey.

The girl’s family has since released this letter to selected media outlets including True Pundit and updated its content. We have gone out of our way to respect the girl’s privacy and have not asked for an interview. We are not interested in further exploiting her plight. Unfortunately, according to the North Carolina high school junior (sophomore during Weiner relationship), the same cannot be said for the FBI and Comey.

The victim’s own harsh words should likewise serve notice to defectors in the media who defended Weiner and Clinton last week after True Pundit published an expose detailing that Hillary was well aware of Weiner’s sextcapades with the youth during her presidential campaign but did nothing to protect her.

The teen's full letter to Comey is included below:



Mr. James Comey

FBI Director

I am the 15-year-old (now 16) who was the victim of Anthony Weiner. I now add you to the list of people who have victimized me. I told my story originally to protect other young girls that might be a victim of online predators.

Your letter to Congress has now brought this whole matter back into the media spotlight. Not even 10 minutes after being forensically interviewed with the FBI for seven hours, I received a phone call from a REPORTER asking for a statement. Why didn’t you communicate with the local FBI agents that I had just spoken to? They could have scheduled our interview sooner or scheduled a time to interview me later, or change locations of the interview. My neighborhood has been canvassed by reporters asking for details about me.

In your letter, you chose to use a vague approach, meaning the media had to keep searching to try and find out what evidence you had uncovered and how. Every media outlet from local to national has contacted me and my family to get my “story.” Why couldn’t your letter have waited until after the election, so I would not have to be the center of attention the last week of the election cycle?

In his “cooperation” with you and with his love of the spotlight, Anthony Weiner has given information that led to the media finding me. You have assisted him in further victimizing me on every news outlet. I can only assume that you saw an opportunity for political propaganda.

I thought your job as FBI Director was to protect me. I thought if I cooperated with your investigation, my identity as a minor would be kept secret. That is no longer the case. My family and I are barraged by reporters’ phone calls and emails. I have been even been blamed in a newspaper for causing Donald Trump to now be leading in some polls and costing Hillary the election.

Anthony Weiner is the abuser. Your letter helped that abuse to continue. How can I rebuild my life when you have made finding out my “story” the goal of every reporter? When I meet with my therapist next time, she will already know what we are going to talk about before I get there by reading Friday, October 28th, 2016’s New York Times article.

I may have been Weiner’s victim, but the real story here is that I am a survivor. I am strong, intelligent, and certain that I will come out from under this nightmare, but it will not be as a result of your doing your job to protect me. I hope that by making my letter to you public, you will think about how your actions affect the victims of the crimes you are investigating. The election is important, yes, but what happened to me and how it makes me feel and how others see me, is much more important. It’s time that the FBI Director puts his victims’ rights above political views.

— Girl that lost her faith in America

P.S. To all reporters: AP, FOX, CBS, NBC, and all other media outlets, please respect my position and stop interrupting my life!



