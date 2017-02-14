Weed Home Delivery Hits Another State

Oregon is trailblazing a new path for legal marijuana after lawmakers and state officials ironed out rules allowing for the home delivery of weed.

Anyone in the state looking to have marijuana delivered straight to their front door is now able to do so legally. The service kicked-off at the beginning of February after several months of delays due to legal confusion. The Oregon Liquor Control Commission issued licenses late last year to 117 marijuana retailers, but officials were forced to postpone the roll-out of deliveries in order to create the proper regulatory structure for the practice, reports KSDK.

Companies operating delivery services must stay within their city’s limits and can only deliver to residential homes. Additionally, companies cannot transport more than $3,000 worth of marijuana and must keep the product in a secured lock-box.

“It’s super exciting,” Spencer Krutzler, one of the first business owners to get a license in Portland, told KSDK. “I definitely expect a smile on everyone’s face when we show up to that front door. This is like, you’re going to call the pizza guy, then you’re going to call us. We’re going to have a good time.”

Deliveries can only be made between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m., and only adults 21 years and older may order. The Oregon Liquor Control Commission also mandates that the customer sign for their delivery.

While it would seem like welcome news for the industry, some fear it may cut into the state’s medical marijuana sales. A new rule went into place Jan. 1 banning dispensaries from selling both medical and recreational marijuana. Oregon business owners will have to choose between the two and the market to which they will cater.

A large number of dispensaries are choosing to sell to recreational marijuana customers while eliminating their medical sales. Dispensary owners say recreational marijuana makes up a much larger portion of their business sales and customer base than medical marijuana, making the choice easy for many vendors in the wake of the new law.

One vendor said roughly 85 percent of his customers are recreational users and that he would go out of business if he chose to sell only to medical patients.

