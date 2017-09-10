Science Security
Weather service warns Floridians of ‘catastrophic’ Irma in dire tweets: ‘Nowhere…will be safe’
The National Weather Service issued a dire warning to Floridians Friday ahead of Hurricane Irma’s impending landfall.
The agency’s Key West office tweeted:
***THIS IS AS REAL AS IT GETS***
***NOWHERE IN THE FLORIDA KEYS WILL BE SAFE***
***YOU STILL HAVE TIME TO EVACUATE***
Please RT. #Irma pic.twitter.com/VWLMEDWoUs
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 8, 2017
Weather forecasters want as many people to be storm-aware as possible. Being unprepared for Irma’s power and its strength will have deadly consequences, so the weather service is trying to do anything in their power to inform people of the storm.
