Weather service warns Floridians of ‘catastrophic’ Irma in dire tweets: ‘Nowhere…will be safe’

The National Weather Service issued a dire warning to Floridians Friday ahead of Hurricane Irma’s impending landfall.

The agency’s Key West office tweeted:

***THIS IS AS REAL AS IT GETS***

***NOWHERE IN THE FLORIDA KEYS WILL BE SAFE***

***YOU STILL HAVE TIME TO EVACUATE***

#Irma

— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 8, 2017