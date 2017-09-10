True Pundit

Science Security

Weather service warns Floridians of ‘catastrophic’ Irma in dire tweets: ‘Nowhere…will be safe’

Posted on
The National Weather Service issued a dire warning to Floridians Friday ahead of Hurricane Irma’s impending landfall.

The agency’s Key West office tweeted:

Weather forecasters want as many people to be storm-aware as possible. Being unprepared for Irma’s power and its strength will have deadly consequences, so the weather service is trying to do anything in their power to inform people of the storm.

 

  • blackfeather

    BS…there are “cat 5” hotels that can hold people.