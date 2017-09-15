Wealthy Doctor’s Private Pilot Flew Menendez So Often He Knew His Drink Order

Wealthy Florida Dr. Salomon Melgen’s private pilot testified Wednesday that Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey flew on Melgen’s jet so frequently that the flight crew knew his preferred drink order.

Menendez and Melgen are currently standing trial in New Jersey on corruption charges. Prosecutors allege that the pair entered into a “corrupt pact” in which Melgen flew Menendez on his private jet and financed expensive vacations in exchange for political favors.

Melgen's pilot, Robert Nylund, said he flew Menendez around so frequently that the flight crew had specific pre-flight instructions to stock the jet with the embattled senator's favorite soft drinks.