Wealthy California Liberals Fail To Buy An Election In Georgia

Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff lost the Georgia special election Tuesday despite the fact that his campaign received unprecedented funding from the deeply liberal state of California.

The young Democrat received 8.9 times as many many donors from California than from any other state in the union, including all of the totals from Georgia itself.

The failed Democrat received 7,218 private donations from California residents. He benefitted from only 808 donations from inside of Georgia’s sixth congressional district.

Hollywood insiders like Chelsea Handler and Georgia Takei donated to Ossoff’s campaign, and other celebrities like Jane Fonda, Sam Waterston, and Kyra Sedgwick all donated their time towards the campaign.

The Georgia politician lost the election earlier than expected Tuesday evening. He earned 48 percent compared to former Georgia Secretary of State Karen Handel’s 52 percent showing in the race.

Former Democratic Candidate Hillary Clinton had overwhelming support from liberals in California. She earned $132,137,278 during the election against Trump, a full 22.49 percent of her campaign’s total fundraising haul. The presidential candidate ended up earning and spending nearly $1.2 billion in her fight against Trump.

Perhaps not surprisingly, $49,224,731 came from residents of the Los Angeles area.

