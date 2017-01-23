‘We won’t tell the press what’s in that letter’: Trump holds up letter Obama left him in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump took a moment on Sunday to show staffers a letter former President Barack Obama left him in the Oval Office.Speaking at an event swearing in new White House staff, Trump thanked Obama for writing what was presumably the customary letter presidents leave their successor in the Oval Office before departing.

“We just went to the Oval Office and found this beautiful letter from President Obama. It was really very nice of him to do that. We will cherish that, we will keep that, and we won’t even tell the press what’s in that letter,” Trump said. – READ MORE