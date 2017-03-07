Watchdog Group Judicial Watch Files Lawsuit Against CIA, DOJ For Docs On Flynn

FOLLOW US!



WASHINGTON — Watchdog group Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit Monday in pursuit of Central Intelligence Agency, Justice Department and Treasury Department records relating to the investigation of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Judicial Watch announced it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against these three federal agencies regarding the records related to the investigation of retired Lieutenant General Michel Flynn’s communications with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak between Oct. 1, 2016 and the present.

Within its request, the watchdog group asked for “any and all related warrants, affidavits, declarations, or similar records regarding the aforementioned investigation.”

Judicial Watch bases its complaint on CNN’s report from Jan. 23 that says the federal government was investigating Flynn, who was at the time President Trump’s national security advisor.

The calls captured by U.S. intelligence were considered to be routine eavesdropping of Russian diplomats, officials told CNN.

However, officials also claimed some of the conversation raised enough potential red flags that they continued looking into the conversations around the Russian intelligence-gathering probe in the United States.

According to CNN, FBI and intelligence personnel briefed the Obama White House team about Flynn’s call to the Russian ambassador prior to President Barack Obama leaving office.

“President Trump is on to something. The Obama-connected wiretapping and illegal leaks of classified material concerning President Trump and General Flynn are a scandal,” said Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton. “Judicial Watch aims to get to the truth about these crimes and we hope the Trump administration stands with us in the fight for transparency.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].