WATCH: US Marines Rain Fire Down On ISIS In Syria

Official video of Marines firing artillery on the Islamic State deep inside Syria emerged Saturday on the U.S. Marine Corp’s Facebook page.

WATCH:

A unit of nearly 400 Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit deployed to Syria for nearly two months to support the U.S. backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in their assault on ISIS’s capital of Raqqa. The unit fired nearly 4500 artillery rounds during their deployment averaging nearly 100 rounds a day.

The Marines were positioned approximately 20 miles outside Raqqa, deep inside Syria. Several hundred other U.S. backed special operators are also inside Syria embedded with the SDF in the assault on Raqqa. The U.S. mission in Syria focuses on training, advising, and assisting local forces on the ground to avoid full scale deployments.

