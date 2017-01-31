WATCH: Unhinged Dallas Teacher Yells ‘Die’ While Pretending To Shoot Trump

A teacher in Dallas has been suspended after video surfaced of her yelling “Die” while shooting a water gun at an image of President Donald Trump in a classroom.

Teacher shoots Trump with a squirt gun while yelling “Die” in front of students. These are the idiots that are teaching our kids. Fire her! pic.twitter.com/VeztdKDMbd — Steve Hirsch (@Stevenwhirsch99) January 26, 2017

The video was posted on the Instagram account of Payal Modi, an art teacher at Adamson High School, according to The Dallas Morning News.

It is not clear if students were present while the video was recorded, but noises can be heard in the background of the video, including potential laughter. At the very end of the 9-second video, someone off-screen seems to encourage the teacher, shouting, “Get ’em.”

“Today, we were made aware of a social media posting being circulated involving a teacher at W. H. Adamson High School,” a spokeswoman for The Dallas Independent School District told The Dallas Morning News. “The teacher has been placed on administrative leave and the district has opened an investigation. This is a personnel matter and, as such, we cannot comment.”

A fourth grade teacher in Michigan reportedly notified parents that he was refusing to let students watch Trump’s speech during the inauguration ceremony because of “his past inflammatory and degrading comments about minorities, women, and the disabled.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.