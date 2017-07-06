WATCH: TV reporter gets puked on during live broadcast

(New York Post) A California reporter covering a booze-fueled running and swimming competition learned the hard way that fireworks aren’t the only explosive act in town on the Fourth of July — after a person vomited on her during a live newscast.

KTLA reporter Wendy Burch was surrounded by beer-swilling revelers Tuesday at the annual Ironman Run-Paddle-Chug competition, during which participants run and swim one mile before chugging a six-pack of beer.

“Groups of men, and yes, a few brave women, formed rings around cases of beer,” Burch recalled later on Huffington Post. – READ MORE

WATCH:

