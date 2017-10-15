Politics TV
WATCH: Tucker Plays BIZARRE Clip Of CNN’s Chris Cuomo Talking Total Nonsense
Fox News host Tucker Carlson poked fun at CNN’s Chris Cuomo Friday, playing a bizarre video Cuomo posted on Instagram.
In Cuomo’s video, he makes a few vague comments about last summer’s “Wonder Woman” movie before making air kisses.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson poked fun at CNN's Chris Cuomo Friday, playing a bizarre video Cuomo posted on Instagram. WATCH: In Cuomo's video, he makes a few vague comments about last summe
The Daily Caller