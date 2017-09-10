WATCH: Tucker Carlson takes Jennifer Lawrence to woodshed for blaming powerful hurricanes on Trump

Fox News host Tucker Carlson and a reporter for The Hill unloaded on actress Jennifer Lawrence on Carlson’s show Friday for recently claiming the recent increase in strong hurricanes affecting the United States is a consequence of President Donald Trump being president.

Lawrence came under fire earlier this week when she claimed in an interview with a British media outlet that powerful hurricanes recently threatening the U.S. are doing so because Trump is in the White House.

“It’s been proven through science that climate change is due to human activity,” Lawrence said, adding that voting is the only way to make a difference on that front. She also said it was “really startling” to see Trump be elected president.

“You know, you’re watching these hurricanes now, and it’s really hard, especially while promoting this movie, not to feel Mother Nature’s rage [and] wrath,” she said, alluding to Trump’s presidency.

READ MORE: