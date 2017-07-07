WATCH: Tucker Carlson accuses Maxine Waters of living in neighborhood ‘segregated’ from constituents

FOLLOW US!



(The Blaze) Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) Wednesday of living in a neighborhood “segregated” from her constituents following comments she made accusing HUD Secretary Ben Carson of not caring about people in public housing.

“Well, since we live in a world where pro wrestling references are now the same as violent threats,” Carlson began, “one wonders what to make of remarks that California congresswoman and progressive hero Maxine Waters made about HUD Secretary Ben Carson.” – READ MORE

WATCH:

RELATED:

READ MORE: