WATCH: Tucker And A ‘Radical Feminist’ Blast Holes In Obama’s Transgender Bathroom Laws

Kara Dansky, the board chair for the Women’s Liberation Front, criticized former President Obama’s transgender bathroom laws on Tuesday’s broadcast of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

The self-described “radical feminist” explained to The Daily Caller founder that the “interpretation of sex to mean gender identity… redefines women and girls to mean essentially anyone who identifies as a woman or girl.”

WATCH:

“You go on to say this is about the erasure of women and girls,” Carlson then posed to Dansky. “What does that mean?”

“If we define sex to mean gender identity,” Dansky answered, that “renders the category, women and girls, meaningless.”

“It goes further than that,” she continued. “We see this in language all throughout society.”

Dansky added that the left has the WLF “transphobic bigots” for their acceptance of biology.

“We are often threatened with rape and death,” she continued. “We are told to go die in a fire because … we’re standing up for women and girls.”

You can watch the entire interview below.

WATCH:

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.