WATCH: Trump Tells Reporters To Take It Easy After Almost Breaking An Oval Office Table
President Donald Trump jokingly admonished the horde of reporters jockeying for space in the Oval Office during the president’s meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Friday.
A large number of press attendees jostled aggressively to get close to the two dignitaries, according to The Hill.
“Fellas, easy. Wow,” Trump said after an attendee caught a lamp just before it fell and a reporter nearly knocked over a table over. “You guys are getting worse.”
“It’s actually a very friendly press, don’t let that get to you, although we just lost a table,” he told Moon.
A reporter’s tweet suggests that several South Korean press members were shoving people out of the way to secure a good spot for their cameras, perhaps causing the scuffle.
