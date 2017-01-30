WATCH: Trump signs executive order to slash regulations

.@POTUS signs an executive order on regulatory reform. pic.twitter.com/oBHPgRU3aN — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 30, 2017

President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday that will seek to dramatically pare back federal regulations by requiring agencies to cut two existing regulations for every new rule introduced.

"This will be the biggest such act that our country has ever seen. There will be regulation, there will be control, but it will be normalized control," Trump said as he signed the order in the Oval Office, surrounded by a group of small business owners.