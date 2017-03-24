WATCH: Trump Sends ‘Happy 105th Birthday’ Letter To Oldest Pearl Harbor Survivor

FOLLOW US!



Sean Spicer told reporters at Thursday’s White House press briefing that President Trump sent Ray Chavez — the oldest, surviving Pearl Harbor veteran — a letter, wishing him a happy 105th birthday.

WATCH:



“Our nation owes Mr. Chavez’s generation and he a great debt of gratitude for legacy of liberty and freedom around the world, fighting to ensure security and prosperity for millions,” Spicer elaborated. “We all extend our warm wishes to Ray and his family as they celebrate his 105th.”

“The president signed the letter wishing he hopes to have several more birthdays to come.”

You can read the President’s entire letter to Mr. Chavez below.

POTUS’ birthday letter to Ray Chavez by Christian Datoc on Scribd

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].