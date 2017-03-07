WATCH: Trump Greets 5th Grade Class At White House Directly In Front Of Hillary Portrait

President Donald Trump gave a White House tour group quite the surprise Tuesday morning.

POTUS gave the tour group — a 5th grade class from Alabama — an impromptu photo-op, which CNN’s Poppy Harlow and John Berman noticed occurred directly in front of a certain portrait of a certain, former First Lady-turned-Senator-turned-Secretary of State.

After playing footage of the encounter, Harlow pointed out the “woman in the portrait right there over the President’s right shoulder.”

“None other than his, well, foe in the election,” she continued. “Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.”

“I think in this case it’s former First Lady Hillary Clinton,” Berman noted. “It’s her official White House portrait.”

