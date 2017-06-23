WATCH: Trump Goes To Iowa And Rips Into Obama’s Global Warming Agenda

President Donald Trump went back into campaign mode Wednesday night in Iowa with a speech to supporters highlighting his agenda, including repealing a slew of Obama-era energy and environment regulations.

“No longer will the EPA be telling you how to run your business or do your job or live your life,” Trump said at his first rally since April.

Trump said his administration had ended the “war on coal” many Republicans say the Obama administration waged against the industry through increased regulations.

WATCH:

.@POTUS: “No longer will the EPA be telling you how to run your business or do your job or live your life.” https://t.co/gn95K9j1bG pic.twitter.com/ZqIRvfK3KN — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 22, 2017

The president has signed legislation and executive orders to start repealing restrictions on coal mining and building coal-fired power plants. Trump most notably ordered the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to review the Clean Power Plan (CPP), which limits carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.

Trump also ordered EPA to review the “waters of the United States” rule, which many Republicans and state officials said would expand federal control over non-navigable waterways.

WATCH:

Trump touted his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord in early June. He said Paris was a bad deal that would transfer wealth and jobs out of the U.S. and open his administration up to lawsuits.

Democrats and environmentalists claimed Trump’s withdrawal was “reckless” and even “apocalyptic.” The Obama administration joined the Paris accord in 2016, and Trump will be able to withdraw in 2020.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]