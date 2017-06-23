WATCH: Trump Drives Golf Cart Onto the Green Like He Owns the Place, Twitter Liberals Meltdown

President Donald Trump broke a major rule of golf Thursday when he drove his cart all over the putting green, and Twitter was not happy.

President Trump driving his golf cart all over the green is the most Trump thing ever (via MikeNFrank/Twitter) pic.twitter.com/UWuIcCIOnT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 22, 2017

It is a common rule at most golf courses that patrons avoid driving their golf carts on the green. Some prohibit driving on the fairway as well.

Trump was playing at his own club, Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey, which would obviously give him some leeway on the rules. However, most contend it is still bad etiquette.

VIDEO: Donald Trump drives golf cart on the green, like a true shithead https://t.co/V19wDz2NcS pic.twitter.com/tvnJcCEsZR — Deadspin (@Deadspin) June 22, 2017

Driving his golf cart on the green is the perfect embodiment of Trump's laziness, entitlement, and disrespect for other people. — Anna Staudacher (@StaudacherAnna) June 22, 2017

Trump has done a lot of things, but driving his golf cart on the green ranks in the top 1 of worst things he's ever done. — Ryan King (@Ryanwtking) June 22, 2017

Attention country club Republicans: Driving a golf cart onto the green! What sort of man is this? https://t.co/rUC6j81dB0 — John Cassidy (@JohnCassidy) June 22, 2017

Donald Trump drives his golf cart on the green? People voted for a guy who drives his golf cart on the fucking green? — McGrupp (@McGrupp_) June 22, 2017

I wasn't sure how I felt about trump, but once I saw that video of him driving a golf cart on the greens? Impeach right now. — Melinda (@melwedde) June 22, 2017

Trump drives his golf cart on the green! There is literally no norm he wont violate. And he LIKES golf — reverenddave (@reverenddave) June 22, 2017

In most monstrous act of this or any presidency, Trump drives golf cart on green: https://t.co/w9Czm7BtSJ via @slate — Ben Shutman (@BEN_SHUTMAN) June 22, 2017

Wasn't sure how Trump would ever lose the rich white man vote, but driving his golf cart across the green just might do it. pic.twitter.com/9I8kPFlKiC — Cameron (@lasportspage) June 22, 2017

