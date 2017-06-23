True Pundit

Politics Sports TV

WATCH: Trump Drives Golf Cart Onto the Green Like He Owns the Place, Twitter Liberals Meltdown

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

President Donald Trump broke a major rule of golf Thursday when he drove his cart all over the putting green, and Twitter was not happy.

WATCH:

It is a common rule at most golf courses that patrons avoid driving their golf carts on the green. Some prohibit driving on the fairway as well.

Trump was playing at his own club, Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey, which would obviously give him some leeway on the rules. However, most contend it is still bad etiquette.

Twitter Freaked Out When Donald Trump Drove His Golf Cart All Over The Green
Twitter Freaked Out When Donald Trump Drove His Golf Cart All Over The Green

President Donald Trump broke a major rule of golf Thursday when he drove his cart all over the putting green, and Twitter was not happy. WATCH: President Trump driving his golf cart all over the g
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter