WATCH: Trump Criticizes The ‘Many Presidents Preceding’ Him For Treating Small Businesses ‘Very, Very Badly’

Donald Trump ended a Monday morning press session by criticizing the “many presidents preceding him” for creating an anti-small business economic atmosphere.

“Small business has been treated very, very badly, as you people know better than anybody,” Trump told the room of reporters. “It’s almost impossible now to start a small business, and it’s virtually impossible to expand your existing business because of regulations.”

WATCH:

Trump expanded that he will be signing executive orders on Monday aimed at “dramatically [reducing] federal regulations.”

“We’ll be reducing them big league and their damaging effects on our small businesses, our economy, our entrepreneurial spirit,” he continued. “It’s been very badly damaged, so the American dream is back.”

“We’re going to create an environment for small business like we haven’t had in many, many decades.”

He clarified that “this isn’t a knock on President Obama.”

“This is a knock on many presidents preceding me. This is a knock on everybody. It’s gotten particularly bad in the last eight years, but it’s not a knock on anybody. It’s a knock on many.”

(DAILY CALLER)

