WATCH: Trey Gowdy Says The Media Is To Blame For The Hyper Focus On Russian Collusion

House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy thinks the “hyper focus” on the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia is because of the media instead of Congress.

Gowdy told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tuesday night that while Russian collusion is just a small part of the investigation being done by the House Intelligence Committee, it has been magnified significantly by the media.

“Tucker, the hyper focus on collusion is not Congress’ fault — I would say folks in your line of work have been focused on collusion much more than certainly Republican members of the House,” the South Carolina Republican said.

Gowdy explained that there are actually four parts to the current House investigation: Russian active measures — “a subset of that would be collusion” — the U.S. response in 2016, leaks, and unmasking.

The U.S. response, he said, “has nothing to do with Trump — that’s an Obama administration response.”

“The hyper focus on collusion, conspiracy, and coordination is not mine,” Gowdy clarified. “I’m interested in all four charges.”

WATCH:

.@TGowdySC: “Our goal is to have [this investigation] done, in a perfect world, before Labor Day.” #Tucker pic.twitter.com/YFCVowTofm — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 21, 2017

According to Gowdy, he hopes in a “perfect world” that the investigation will be finished by Labor Day, but the House Intel Committee has to finish interviewing all witnesses by then.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].