“I would like to ask you, woman to woman, is it difficult for you to support Trump as a leader when he treats women so poorly?”

With this question on Friday’s episode of “The View,” Joy Behar, who considers Barack Obama the greatest president of all time, essentially asked Tomi Lahren how she, as a woman, could support a president many have called a misogynist.

Lahren’s response? “If we go back to the campaign… I looked at the things [Trump] said and I looked at the things that Hillary Clinton did.” The 24-year-old conservative commentator reminded proud Hillary voter Behar that the 2016 election’s most prominent loser had stayed married to Bill Clinton, a man accused of rape and guilty of multiple affairs.

Lahren then brought up Trump’s hiring of Kellyanne Conway as his campaign manager.

“This whole ‘Trump is anti-woman’ thing, I just don’t buy it, because if he was so anti-woman, why did he select a female to run his campaign? If Kellyanne Conway had been a Democrat, you all at this table would have been applauding her, singing her praises.”

