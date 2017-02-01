WATCH: Tom Brady choked up when trying to explain why his dad is his hero

The event is still the usual swarm of mostly quasi-media members sticking their cameras in the faces of the players and coaches and asking mostly ridiculous questions. But the usual sea of slime had one touching moment on Monday night.

Trent Dilfer of ESPN helped a young reporter named Joseph get close to Tom Brady to ask a question. The question was simply, “Who is your hero?” Brady said his dad, but when he tried explain why, Brady had to stop as tears built up in his eyes. – READ MORE