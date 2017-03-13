True Pundit

TV

WATCH: Timelapse shows the Chicago River being turned green for St. Patrick’s Day

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

The Chicago River was dyed green Saturday to kick off St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across the city. Watch a time lapse video of the process that’s been a tradition since 1962. – READ MORE

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

More from True Pundit

  • negutron

    Ecoterrorism has been normalized