WATCH: Tim Kaine Implies That Officials In Trump’s Administration Are Holocaust Deniers

Time Kaine implied that officials in Donald Trump’s administration are Holocaust deniers.

Hillary Clinton’s former running mate said it was “not a coincidence” that the administration signed a “religious test” on the same day that it did not include Jews in a statement about the Holocaust when he appeared on “Meet the Press” Sunday.

“He demonstrated complete confusion about what the order did because he went back and forth in the interview with you over whether it did or did not affect green card holders,” Kaine said to Chuck Todd. “It does affect green card holders and they’re being caught up in it.”

“It affects people on special immigrant visas like interpreters who’ve helped the U.S. military in foreign countries,” he continued, “and now their lives are at risk and so we’ve given them a special status to come to this country. Who would help the United States if they knew we would abandon them when they’re trying to come here? It’s a religious test, as you pointed out. It imposes a different burden on Muslims than others. And the irony is not lost on me that it was issued the same day as the White House issued their Holocaust Remembrance Day proclamation that unlike any previous administration removed all reference to Jews. So you put a religious test on Muslims and you try to scrub reference to Jews in the Holocaust Remembrance. This was horribly, horribly mishandled. So it’s not a pause in…”

WATCH:

Even Todd acknowledged the seriousness of Kaine’s accusation, but Kaine stood by his remarks.

“Senator, that’s a tough charge,” Todd cut in. “You think it’s more than a coincidence that it all happened on Friday?”

“I think all of these things are happening together,” Kaine responded. “When you have the chief political advisor in the White House, Steve Bannon, who is connected with a news organization that traffics in white supremacy and anti-Semitism, and they put out a Holocaust statement that omits any mention of Jews.”

“Remember, earlier administrations have done these statements. And so the first thing you do is you pull up to see what earlier statements have said. And the earlier statements, President Obama, President Bush always talk about the Holocaust in connection with the slaughter of Jews.”

“The final solution was about the slaughter of Jews. We have to remember this. This is what Holocaust denial is. It’s either to deny that it happened or many Holocaust deniers acknowledge, ‘Oh yeah people were killed. But it was a lot of innocent people. Jews weren’t targeted.’ The fact that they did that and imposed this religious test against Muslims in the executive orders on the same day, this is not a coincidence.”

WATCH:

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus also appeared on “Meet the Press” Sunday — separately from Kaine — and said the administration stood by the statement.

“Everyone’s suffering in the Holocaust, including obviously all of the Jewish people affected and the miserable genocide that occurred, is something that we consider to be extraordinarily sad and something that can never be forgotten and something that if we could wipe it off of the history books we could,” Priebus said.

(DAILY CALLER)

