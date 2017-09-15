WATCH: This Teenager Saved Numerous People During Hurricane Harvey Using An Air Mattress

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey’s devastation, there have been many acts of heroism. One might stand out above the rest: this 13-year-old rescued 13 people using only an air mattress.

The teenager, Virgil Smith, was staying with his mom in an apartment on the second floor of the Dickinson apartment complex in Houston. He received a cry for help from one of his friends who was unable to swim. Smith sprang to action, plunging through the murky floodwaters to his apartment and retrieving an air mattress that his family provides for guests, just to save his friend. – READ MORE

Watch ABC 13’s video about it below: