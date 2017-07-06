Watch These Cops Ride The Giant Slip-N-Slide They Were Called To Remove [VIDEO]

When disgruntled neighbors called in a complaint about a homemade slip-n-slide at an Independence Day block party in Asheville, N.C., police responded – not by taking it down but by having a go themselves.

Resident Katlen Joyce Smith said the slip-n-slide became the main event at the neighborhood’s holiday block party after a local dad put it together, CNN reported Wednesday. Police came responding to a complaint that the slide was blocking the road, but when the two officers found that was not the case they decided to try it out themselves.

WATCH:

“We looked at it and determined it wasn’t really an issue,” Officer Carrie Lee said in a police department video. “So the first thing I said, I said I’m not here to break up your fun.”

WATCH:

[embedded content]

The families were ecstatic when police decided not to shut down the party, poking fun at the unnamed person who called in the complaint.

“I hope the neighbor who called them saw it all go down,” Smith wrote on Facebook.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].