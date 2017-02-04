WATCH: ‘The View’ Calls De Niro ‘Great American’ After He Reaffirms Desire To Punch Trump In The Face

“The View” had formerly acclaimed actor Robert De Niro on for what was supposed to be a Super Bowl episode, but ended ended up being a showcase for guests’ and the hosts’ disdain for Trump and his administration with very little talk of football.

De Niro was on the show to talk up his critically reviled new movie, “The Comedian.”

Joy Behar inevitably turned the conversation to Trump. “I always liked this about you… before Trump won, you were a very outspoken critic of Donald Trump, famously saying before the election you’d like to punch him in the face.”

De Niro replied by criticizing Trump’s conduct during the race. “Of course I wanna punch him in the face,” the actor insisted. His comment garnered thunderous applause from the audience.

Later in the interview, Whoopi Goldberg brought up the face-punching remarks to more applause, then called De Niro a “great American.”

WATCH:



