WATCH: Spineless Republican Congressman Refuses To Say That He Believes President Trump

FOLLOW US!



Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois sat down with CNN’s “New Day” host John Berman Monday, refusing to directly state whether or not he believed in President Donald Trump or his policies.

Kinzinger addressed the allegations of obstruction of justice regarding the Russia investigation, and although he feels that the president was out of bounds, he is not sure if it constitutes a charge of obstruction.

“I think, without a doubt, the president acted improperly,” said Kinzinger. “Does that rise to the level of obstruction of justice? I don’t know, but I think there’s a lot of more information that needs to come out. And people have to have patience.”

Berman said that it was odd for Kinzinger not to defend Trump, saying, “I have to believe there are people for whom you would say ‘Yes I believe them when they say X,’ and it’s notable that you’re not willing to say that about the President of the United States this morning.”

“I’m not willing to say it really about anybody at this point,” Kinzinger replied. “I have faith all the information is going to come out. And, unfortunately, it takes patience to get there but we have to have patience.”

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Berman asked what Kinzinger makes of “the game” that Trump is playing with the supposed tapes of Trump and former FBI Director James Comey, to which Kinzinger said, “I just know that if there are tapes. We want the tapes.”

“I just know that if in fact the president is telling the truth on this that he did not say any of those things to James Comey, tapes will vindicate him,” Kinzinger said. “And, frankly, people calling for his impeachment will look really bad in this case, having jumped to that conclusion.”

Kinzinger cited his accomplishments in the military and said that the issue wasn’t about partisanship but about transparency, and that it was vital for people to have faith in their government.

He added that his biggest concern is that the president is too hung up on the day-to-day details of the Russia investigation, and that he should shift his focus to the domestic legislative agenda to keep from micromanaging.

“It does not serve him well, it doesn’t serve the party well to comment on every new little thing,” Kinzinger said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].