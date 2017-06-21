WATCH: Spicer Doesn’t Deny Reports His Role Is Changing, Says WH Always Looking To ‘Do A Better Job’

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Sean Spicer responded Tuesday to reports that his role is changing and said that the administration is “always looking for ways to do a better job of articulating the president’s message.”

Multiple reports Monday said that Spicer will be elevated to run the communications operations at the White House and would cease doing the daily press briefings.

“It’s no secret we’ve had a couple vacancies, including our communications director who has been gone for a while,” Spicer said. “We’ve been seeking input from individuals as far as ideas that they have. We have been meeting with potential people that may be of service to this administration, I don’t think that should come as any surprise.”

WATCH:



Politico reported Monday that conservative commentator Laura Ingraham has interviewed for the role of press secretary. Ingraham said on Fox News Tuesday that the job is not something she’s “dying to do.”

Spicer went on to say in Tuesday’s briefing, “We’re always looking for ways to do a better job of articulating the president’s message and his agenda, and we’ll continue to have those discussions internally. When we have an announcement of a personnel nature, we’ll let you know.”

