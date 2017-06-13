A Republican member of the Senate Intelligence Committee suggested on Tuesday that the panel has uncovered no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government, even after reviewing thousands of pages of documents and conducting numerous interviews.

Idaho Sen. James Risch made the comment while questioning Attorney General Jeff Sessions during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.

“We’ve been through thousands of pages of information, interviewed witnesses and everything else. We’re really no different than where we were when this whole thing started,” Risch said to Sessions.

“And there’s been no reports that I know of of any factual information that regard it. Are you aware of any such information of collusion?” he asked.

Sessions took Risch’s questions to be a reference to the dossier of Trump opposition research compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele.

“Is that a rose from the dossier, the so-called dossier? Is that what you’re referring to?” Sessions asked.

“It I think has been pretty substantially discredited, but you would know more than I,” he said of the document, which was published on Jan. 10 and makes various uncorroborated allegations about Trump and his campaign’s ties to the Russian government.

“But what was said that would suggest that I participated in continuing communications with Russians as a surrogate is absolutely false.”

The Senate panel began its general investigation into Russian meddling in the election in mid-January, at around the time the dossier was published and before Trump took office.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].