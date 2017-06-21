WATCH: Senate Democrat Says GOP Used Baseball Shooting As ‘Cover’

Connecticut Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy said Republicans are using the congressional baseball shooting as “cover” to try to push their healthcare bill, Tuesday morning on CNN’s New Day.

Murphy used the Russia investigation and the congressional baseball shooting as his back up points for the Senate Democrats who are worried about the GOP’s healthcare reform legislation. Murphy and other Democratic senators protested on the Senate floor Monday night, bringing up their concerns with the GOP’s bill.

“There’s been a lot of coverage of the Russia investigation, obviously focused last week on the devastating shooting here in Washington, Republicans have used all that news as cover to try to move a bill to the Senate floor that is deeply unpopular,” Murphy said Tuesday to CNN.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was one of five injured in the shooting, still remains in critical condition after three surgeries. MedStar Washington hospital where Scalise is being treated last released a statement Saturday.

“Congressman Steve Scalise is in serious condition. He underwent another surgery today, but continues to show signs of improvement. He is more responsive, and is speaking with his loved ones. The Scalise family greatly appreciates the outpouring of thoughts and prayers.”

