Senate Chaplain Barry Black led a prayer on the floor of the U.S. Senate chambers shortly after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress.

“The shooting at the Congressional baseball practice reminds us of the importance of numbering our days,” Black said Wednesday morning.

Senate Chaplain prays after shooting: “Lord, surround our lawmakers with the shields of your protection and favor.” https://t.co/Q2dwAuKHkr pic.twitter.com/fkoIA95Cgh — ABC News (@ABC) June 14, 2017

The gunman, identified as James T. Hodgkinson III, injured five people attending a baseball practice the day before the annual Congressional Baseball Game. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, two police officers, a congressional aide and a lobbyist were struck during the attack.

“May we refuse to boast about tomorrow for we know not what a day may bring,” Black, a Seventh Day Adventist, said.

“Lord, you know better than we what lies ahead for our lives. So lead us like a gentle shepherd,” he prayed.

Scalise and the four others are expected to recover. The shooter was shot by police and died shortly after, according to President Donald Trump.

